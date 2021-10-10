Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer was gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department by 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson.

The suspect remained on the loose Saturday night, despite the launch of a massive manhunt.

Officials did not immediately say what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.

The GBI says Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Gibson Co. deputies say fugitive has been captured
Gibson Co. deputies say fugitive has been captured
Jennifer Tritto
EPD arrest woman they say is part of ‘Felony Lane Gang’
Dan Katz has new gig with Evansville Thunderbolts
Dan Katz has new gig with Evansville Thunderbolts
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building

Latest News

Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
OPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash involving pickup truck
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway