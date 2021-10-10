Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Fall Festival winning half pot ticket still not claimed

Fall Festival Half Pot was record-breaking over $1.5 million
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn.

On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-9398487.

However, the lucky winner has not gone to claim their prize.

Nut club officials say the winner has 30 days to come forward.

If you do have the winning ticket, click here to learn what to do next.

This year’s Half Pot total was a record-breaking $1,515,260, which exceeds the previous mark of more than $1.3 million that was reached in 2020.

The winner will take home over $750,000 after the pot is split.

Click here to watch the full live stream of the announcement.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Fall Festival Half Pot surpasses $1.5 million mark
Winning ticket announced for 2021 West Side Nut Club Half Pot
Interstate 165 in Ohio Co. back open after fatal crash
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
OPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash involving pickup truck
Owensboro Police are investigating after officers say they found a man who was shot on Friday...
OPD: Man hospitalized following shooting on W. 8th Street

Latest News

Color Blitz Run
Hudson and Reed Foundation hosting Color Run
Dispatch: Working fire on West Side
EMA mobile command center keeping an ‘eye’ on Fall Festival
EMA mobile command center keeping ‘eye’ on Fall Festival
EMA mobile command center keeping ‘eye’ on Fall Festival
EMA mobile command center keeping ‘eye’ on Fall Festival