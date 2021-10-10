Fall Festival winning half pot ticket still not claimed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn.

On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-9398487.

However, the lucky winner has not gone to claim their prize.

Nut club officials say the winner has 30 days to come forward.

If you do have the winning ticket, click here to learn what to do next.

This year’s Half Pot total was a record-breaking $1,515,260, which exceeds the previous mark of more than $1.3 million that was reached in 2020.

The winner will take home over $750,000 after the pot is split.

Click here to watch the full live stream of the announcement.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.