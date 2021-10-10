Winning ticket announced for 2021 West Side Nut Club Half Pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn.

On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-9398487

If you do end up with the winning ticket, click here to learn more about what to do next.

This year’s Half Pot total is a record-breaking $1,515,260, which exceeds the previous mark of more than $1.3 million that was reached in 2020.

The winner will take home over $750,000 after the pot is split.

Click here to watch the full live stream of the announcement.

