OPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash involving pickup truck

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another was hurt as a result of a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers were sent to the intersection of Southtown Boulevard and Farmview Drive in response to the wreck at around 4:59 p.m.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle and his passenger were both taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

OPD tells 14 News the 60-year-old man driving the motorcycle has since died.

Officers say the 55-year-old woman who was also riding on the motorcycle is dealing with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

The OPD Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the collision.

