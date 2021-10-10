Alert Day for storms Monday afternoon and evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After August-like temperatures on Sunday, we are on alert for storms on Monday.

Our skies will stay clear this evening as temperatures fall back out of the 80s. We will see increasing clouds as temperatures fall through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s by Monday morning.

It looks like the first half of the day Monday will be dry and partly sunny, but showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into our region. The northwest half of the Tri-State is under a Slight Risk (2/5) of severe storms, and the southeast half of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk (1/5). That means a few strong to severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Even when it is not storming, Monday will be breezy with winds from the south at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

The last of the rain will push off to the east Monday night, and cooler air will move in, dropping our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Another low pressure system and its associated warm and cold fronts will move through our region during the second half of the week, bringing us a slight chance of rain Wednesday with better chances Thursday into Friday. That system will also usher in a bigger cooldown.

Our high temperatures will remain about 10° warmer than average in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday, but we will top out in the low to mid 70s on Friday as a cold front passes through the Tri-State, and Saturday will bring clearing skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

