Aces Women’s Soccer battles to Draw with Illinois State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earning points on the road in conference play, the University of Evansville women’s soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw with Illinois State on Saturday evening in Normal, Ill.

Junior Emilie Hill recorded her third goal of the season, giving Evansville a lead in the 57th minute, while senior Emily Ormson set a career high with six shots on the evening. In goal, fifth-year senior Michaela Till moved even closer to the all-time Evansville record for career saves, now sitting just 16 from tying the record of 358, with seven saves against the Redbirds.

For the fifth time this season, the Aces played a scoreless first half with its opponent, but Evansville and Illinois State generated plenty of opportunities. The two sides recorded 16 combined shots in the opening 45 minutes, but both sides put just one shot on goal in a defensive first half.

The second half started much differently than the first as Illinois State recorded a shot on frame in the first 90 seconds, but Till made the save. Seven minutes into the half, Evansville opened the scoring and it was again a set piece that the Aces scored off of. Eyler took the corner kick and arced a ball to the far post that Hill attacked and headed back across the face of goal, finding the side of the net and a 1-0 lead for the Aces. Illinois State was quick to respond though, finding the equalizer following a free kick. The Redbirds had a free kick from near the midfield stripe which Ashley Santos sent into the box. Inside the box, Allison Baker gathered the ball at her feet and dribbled around a defender before tucking the ball into the back of the net. In the final half hour, Illinois State had the bulk of the chances, recording 10 shots to one for Evansville, but the Aces were strong defensively, taking the match to overtime.

Illinois State continued their attack in the first overtime period, recording four shots, but the Aces again kept the Redbirds from scoring heading into the final 10 minutes. In the second overtime, both teams created opportunities to steal the match late, combining for nine shots in the second overtime, including three for Ormson, as the two sides played to a 1-1 draw.

Evansville comes back home following its two-match road trip to host Southern Illinois on Wednesday, October 13 at 6 PM at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.

