Aces Men’s Soccer nets First win, Coming back to Beat Bradley

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Behind an impressive and resilient second-half performance, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team stormed back for a 2-1 win over Bradley at Arad McCutchan Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Evansville.

Powering Evansville’s potent attack were junior Nkosi Graham and sophomore Pablo Guillen. Graham scored the first goal of his Evansville career in the 68th minute, while Guillen increased his team lead with his third goal of the fall. Between the posts, redshirt junior Jacob Madden limited the Braves to one goal, while saving five Bradley shots, to earn his first win in white and purple.

Building off the progress gained at Drake last Sunday, Evansville’s attack proved to pack more punch. After recording 19 shots a week ago, the Aces tallied 27 shots against Bradley, the most by Evansville since August 25, 2017 when UE amassed 46 shots in a 9-0 win over Anderson. You have to go even further back in history to find the last time Evansville recorded 27-or-more shots against an NCAA Division I opponent, last doing so against these same Braves on Nov. 13, 2013, when UE notched 36 shots.

Evansville’s attack held the advantage early with 15 first half shots to just six for the Braves, but it was Bradley who held the halftime lead. In the 19th minute, it was the Braves who jumped on the scoreboard first as Jack Douglas tipped a ball over a charging Madden that clipped the crossbar. The ball bounced off and back into the goal as Bradley opened the 1-0 lead it would hold at the break.

More than 20 minutes into the second half, Evansville capitalized on its increased chances. The Aces earned a throw-in well into the attacking third that fifth-year senior Filip Johansson triggered. Johansson’s throw found its way to the edge of the 18 and redshirt junior Jakub Hall flicked the ball towards the six-yard box. Graham jumped at the opportunity and connected with his head, slipping the ball past the Braves keeper to tie the match at one.

Less than a full four minutes later, Evansville took the lead, again utilizing its revitalized attack. From well beyond the top of the box, Guillen received the ball and dribbled towards the top of the 18, curving a shot into the left side of goal and grabbing the lead for the Aces. Evansville was tasked with staving off a late Bradley flourish and succeeded, capturing the 2-1 win over the Braves.

Evansville returns to action quickly, making the short trip to Nashville on Tuesday to take on Belmont in a 7 PM showdown with the Bruins.

