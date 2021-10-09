Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

West Side Nut Club concludes 100th Fall Festival with annual parade

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival culminated Saturday with arguably its biggest event of the entire week - the Fall Festival Parade.

Nearly 100 units participated in this year’s parade, including our Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons and the 14 First Alert Interceptor crew.

Marching bands, floats and plenty of other exciting entries took part in the parade, which began at 7th Avenue and headed west down Franklin Street, all the way to St. Joseph Avenue.

A “best float contest” was also held, and the first-place winner took home $1,500.

The second-place recipient won $1,000, while third place received $500.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Gibson Co. deputies say fugitive has been captured
Gibson Co. deputies say fugitive has been captured
Jennifer Tritto
EPD arrest woman they say is part of ‘Felony Lane Gang’
Dan Katz has new gig with Evansville Thunderbolts
Dan Katz has new gig with Evansville Thunderbolts
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building

Latest News

West Side Nut Club concludes 100th Fall Festival with annual parade
West Side Nut Club concludes 100th Fall Festival with annual parade
Traffic Alert: Interstate I-165 in Ohio Co. back open after fatal crash
Posey Co. Deputy Hicks honored at Mt. Vernon football game
Posey Co. Deputy Hicks honored at Mt. Vernon football game
Owensboro Police are investigating after officers say they found a man who was shot on Friday...
OPD: Man hospitalized following shooting on W. 8th Street