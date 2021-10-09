West Side Nut Club concludes 100th Fall Festival with annual parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival culminated Saturday with arguably its biggest event of the entire week - the Fall Festival Parade.

Nearly 100 units participated in this year’s parade, including our Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons and the 14 First Alert Interceptor crew.

Marching bands, floats and plenty of other exciting entries took part in the parade, which began at 7th Avenue and headed west down Franklin Street, all the way to St. Joseph Avenue.

A “best float contest” was also held, and the first-place winner took home $1,500.

The second-place recipient won $1,000, while third place received $500.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.