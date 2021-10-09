Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Interstate I-165 in Owensboro is closed after car crash in Ohio Co.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say Interstate I-165 south bound traffic out of Owensboro is closed Saturday morning after a car crash in Ohio County.

Officials also say both south bound lanes are closed at mile maker 48, and drivers should take alternative routes.

They are expecting about five to six hours for clean up.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

