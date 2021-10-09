Traffic Alert: Interstate I-165 in Owensboro is closed after car crash in Ohio Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say Interstate I-165 south bound traffic out of Owensboro is closed Saturday morning after a car crash in Ohio County.

Officials also say both south bound lanes are closed at mile maker 48, and drivers should take alternative routes.

They are expecting about five to six hours for clean up.

This is a developing story.

