Traffic Alert: EB lanes of I-64 temporarily closed after crash in Posey Co.
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say parts of Interstate 64 are shut down following a crash in Posey County.
According to Indiana State Police, the closure is affecting the eastbound lanes on I-64 at the Indiana/Illinois state line.
State troopers say injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
It’s currently unknown how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.
We will update this story once more information is available.
Posey: Traffic Alert— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) October 9, 2021
