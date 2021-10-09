Traffic Alert: EB lanes of I-64 temporarily closed after crash in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say parts of Interstate 64 are shut down following a crash in Posey County.

According to Indiana State Police, the closure is affecting the eastbound lanes on I-64 at the Indiana/Illinois state line.

State troopers say injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

It’s currently unknown how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Posey: Traffic Alert



