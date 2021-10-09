Record heat possible Sunday, Alert Day for storms Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful but unseasonably warm Saturday. Our temperatures topped out in the mid 80s in most locations this afternoon. We will fall back out of the 80s as the sun sets, then through the 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and about 15° warmer than average with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°! The current record high for that date is 88°, so it is very possible we will tie or break that record. Our winds will be coming from the south at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts up to 22 mph, pushing that warm air into our region.

Temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s Sunday night into Monday morning, which is nearly 20° warmer than average and could also tie or break the record warmest low temperature of 68°. We will see increasing clouds Sunday night as a cold front approaches our region from the west.

It looks like the first half of the day Monday will be dry and partly sunny, but showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon and evening as that cold front moves into our region. I have added an Alert Day as we are included in a Slight Risk of severe storms Monday. That is a level two out of five, which means a few strong to severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Even when it is not storming, Monday will be breezy with winds from the south at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

The last of the rain will push off to the east Monday night, and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Another low pressure system and its associated warm and cold fronts will move through our region during the second half of the week, bringing us another chance of rain and a bigger cooldown.

Our high temperatures will remain about 10° warmer than average in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday, but we will top out in the mid 70s on Friday as the cold front passes through the Tri-State, and Saturday will bring clearing skies and highs in the upper 60s.

