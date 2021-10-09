OPD: Man hospitalized following shooting on W. 8th Street
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after officers say they found a man who was shot in Owensboro on Friday night.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers were sent to the 800 block of West Eighth Street in response to a shooting at around 7:50 p.m.
Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a 51-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
OPD officials tell 14 News the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information can call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
