OPD: Man hospitalized following shooting on W. 8th Street

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after officers say they found a man who was shot in Owensboro on Friday night.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers were sent to the 800 block of West Eighth Street in response to a shooting at around 7:50 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a 51-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

OPD officials tell 14 News the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information can call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

