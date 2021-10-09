Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

OPD: Man hospitalized following shooting on W. 8th Street

Owensboro Police are investigating after officers say they found a man who was shot on Friday...
Owensboro Police are investigating after officers say they found a man who was shot on Friday night.(Gray News)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after officers say they found a man who was shot in Owensboro on Friday night.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers were sent to the 800 block of West Eighth Street in response to a shooting at around 7:50 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a 51-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

OPD officials tell 14 News the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information can call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Jennifer Tritto
EPD arrest woman they say is part of ‘Felony Lane Gang’
Gibson Co. deputies say fugitive has been captured
Gibson Co. deputies say fugitive has been captured
David Crowe
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Drake's donated 10% of their earnings to Sammy Tuggers on Thursday.
Franklin St. shooting victim returns home

Latest News

Authorities say parts of Interstate 64 are shut down following a crash in Posey County.
Traffic Alert: EB lanes of I-64 temporarily closed after crash in Posey Co.
Old National Bank facing discrimination suit
EPD patrols Fall Festival from rooftop
EPD patrols Fall Festival from rooftop
Same-sex couple denied rental housing, courts fine rental company
Same-sex couple denied rental housing, courts fine rental company