Old National Bank facing discrimination suit

(Old National Bank)
By Monica Watkins and Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - A fair housing non-profit is suing Old National Bank.

ONB is being accused of discriminating against black mortgage borrowers. The suit accuses ONB of discriminating through strategies, such as, trying to limit its residential lending to predominately white areas.

The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana filed the complaint against Old National Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

The bank said it “strongly and categorically” denies the claims.

