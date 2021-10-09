Old National Bank facing discrimination suit

INDIANA (WFIE) - A fair housing non-profit is suing Old National Bank.

ONB is being accused of discriminating against black mortgage borrowers. The suit accuses ONB of discriminating through strategies, such as, trying to limit its residential lending to predominately white areas.

The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana filed the complaint against Old National Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

The bank said it “strongly and categorically” denies the claims.

