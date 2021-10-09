Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA

The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued...
The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued with someone while walking to his truck.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — A man died after he tried to hit people on a sidewalk with his truck, crashed against a building and then was pulled out and beaten by the group in Southern California, authorities said.

The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne early Saturday and then argued with someone while walking to his truck, said Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man then intentionally drove the truck onto the sidewalk, nearly hitting a group of patrons before his truck wedged against a tree, the Daily Breeze reported.

As the patrons tried to take the man out of the driver’s seat, he accelerated again and hit the corner of a nearby building, Reynaga said.

The patrons took the driver out of the truck and continued fighting with him as Hawthorne police arrived, sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano said.

The driver suffered blunt-force trauma, Medrano said. He died at the scene.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, but the footage was grainy and the fight occurred behind the truck partially out of view, Reynaga said.

“You could see there was a fight going on, but you couldn’t tell who was doing what,” he told the newspaper.

Most of the people involved in the fight were interviewed by detectives and then released, pending the result of an autopsy.

Detectives were waiting for the results of the autopsy to see if the man may have suffered a medical issue during the fight that led to his death, Reynaga said, adding that the crashes “weren’t that impactful.”

The driver was identified only as a man in his 40s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Gibson Co. deputies say fugitive has been captured
Gibson Co. deputies say fugitive has been captured
Jennifer Tritto
EPD arrest woman they say is part of ‘Felony Lane Gang’
Dan Katz has new gig with Evansville Thunderbolts
Dan Katz has new gig with Evansville Thunderbolts
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building

Latest News

Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
A missing Grimes County, Texas, 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after...
Sheriff on successful search for missing Texas boy: 'Running on prayers'
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
West Side Nut Club concludes 100th Fall Festival with annual parade
West Side Nut Club concludes 100th Fall Festival with annual parade