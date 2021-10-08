Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

West Side Nut Club heading into final weekday of Fall Festival

Pet parade set this weekend at Fall Festival
Pet parade set this weekend at Fall Festival
By Jill Lyman and Tanner Holbrook
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Fall Festival Friday, and several events are planned.

Half pot and food booths open at 10 a.m.

The half pot total reached $736,000 by the end of Thursday night.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Josh Merritt will take the stage, and rides open.

At 5 p.m., Jake Gaither will perform, followed by amateur hour at 8 a.m.

The tailgate revival starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

Tanner Holbrook spoke with Nut Club member Jeff Culley about the pet parade that’s set for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Crowe
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Jennifer Tritto
EPD arrest woman they say is part of ‘Felony Lane Gang’
Brennan Carr.
Driver arrested after hitting house in Evansville
One man is dead after police say he collapsed while trying to pull a boat from the Ohio River...
OPD: Elderly man dead after collapsing into Ohio River
Drake's donated 10% of their earnings to Sammy Tuggers on Thursday.
Franklin St. shooting victim returns home

Latest News

Pet parade set this weekend at Fall Festival
Pet parade set this weekend at Fall Festival
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building
DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
Funeral set for DEA agent from Grayville who was killed in Arizona
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building