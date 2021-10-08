West Side Nut Club heading into final weekday of Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Fall Festival Friday, and several events are planned.

Half pot and food booths open at 10 a.m.

The half pot total reached $736,000 by the end of Thursday night.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Josh Merritt will take the stage, and rides open.

At 5 p.m., Jake Gaither will perform, followed by amateur hour at 8 a.m.

The tailgate revival starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

Tanner Holbrook spoke with Nut Club member Jeff Culley about the pet parade that’s set for Saturday.

