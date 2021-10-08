Showers Ending Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog and rain chances ending early this morning, then skies becoming partly sunny. Southwest winds will keep high temps above normal in the lower 80s. Tonight, partly cloudy, and cooler as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps stretch into the mid-80s. Saturday night, partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday, sunny skies, and unseasonably warm as high temps climb into the upper 80s. Temperatures running nearly 15-degrees above normal behind southerly winds.

