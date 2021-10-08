Same-sex couple denied rental housing, courts fine rental company

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A same-sex couple filed a complaint against Myers Family Rentals back in May of 2020 after they say they were denied rental housing in Evansville.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission ruled in favor of the couple this week.

“You hear of things happening like that but to be in it, it was shocking,” Chasity Scott said.

Not quite the way you’d typically describe a rental property tour.

“Mrs. Myers looked at Mr. Myers and was like they are my favorite people to have toured the home,” Chasity said.

And after one very personal question was asked...

“Mrs. Myers was like are you lesbians? And it was just kind of like took us by surprise that she asked it because I already knew where this was going,” Chasity said.

The Scott’s were handed an ‘instant’ denial to the property.

“It was literally like night and day like that quick,” Chasity said.

Luke Myers, the son, of Mr. and Mrs. Myers, wasn’t there but he says his family business follows ‘God’s Law.’

“If you’re trying to rent the house before you make the commitment I don’t think you have your priorities straight. If they’re wanting to live without the commitment that’s just as much a violation of God’s law as the same-sex relationship,” Luke Myers, the Managing Partner for Myers Family Rentals said.

Myers claims he argued before the city that he and his family were not discriminating against the Scott’s but rather following the Law of God.

“For somebody to say Luke it’s your opinion vs. their opinion, it misses the authority of Christ, the eternal nature of Christ, and the all-powerful of Christ and the goodness of Christ. He died for us and no philosopher or local governments, they haven’t done that. They don’t have the same claim on our thinking that Christ does,” Myers said.

What’s important here, for the Scott’s, isn’t that the commission ruled in favor of them but that this, around the country, is a bigger issue than their experience.

“This is 2021 let’s not hate. Everyone is treated equally. You can’t do that. You have to abide by the laws and there are so many people that think they’re above the law because of their personal beliefs. Because you don’t like who I love? That’s not for you to choose. I don’t want to bash them - I want to educate them - for them to see they can’t continue to treat people in this fashion,” Kimberly Scott said.

After voting in favor of the married couple, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission issued a fine to the Myers Family Rentals for $41,000 to pay for civil penalties and damages.

