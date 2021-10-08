Record warmth possible this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We had some fog and rain early this morning, but most of the day has been dry, and it looks like we will stay dry through this evening for the high school football games and the last night of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. One round of spotty showers will move from west to east through our region overnight through Saturday morning. That rain will not start until after 10 or 11 p.m., and it will move out by about 10 a.m.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to low 80s in most locations this afternoon. We will fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the lower 60s by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Those clouds will gradually clear Saturday night as temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and more than 15° warmer than average with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°! The current record high for that date is 88°, so it is very possible we will tie or break that record. Our winds will be coming from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, pushing that warm air into our region.

Temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s Sunday night into Monday morning, which is nearly 20° warmer than average and could also tie or break the record warmest low temperature of 68°.

After starting with near-record warmth that morning, we will climb into the low to mid 80s Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front passes through our region.

It looks like that rain will be out of here by Tuesday morning, and Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The passage of that cold front will drop our high temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday afternoon, but our temperatures typically top out in the low 70s by this time of year.

High temperatures will remain above average in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday, then another cold front will bring us more rain chances for the end of the week and will drop our highs into the mid 70s by Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.