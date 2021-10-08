No school Friday at South Gibson School Corp. due to ‘abundance of caution’

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There is no school Friday for the South Gibson School Corporation.

Gibson Southern High School officials posted it on Facebook.

They say the superintendent says it’s due to an abundance of caution and in the best interest of students.

Dr. Humbaugh tells us there was a suspect on the loose in the area Thursday night who still hasn’t been found.

We are working to get more information from law enforcement.

