No school Friday at South Gibson School Corp. due to ‘abundance of caution’

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There is no school Friday for the South Gibson School Corporation.

Gibson Southern High School officials posted it on Facebook.

They say the superintendent says it’s due to an abundance of caution and in the best interest of students.

Dr. Humbaugh tells us there was a suspect on the loose in the area Thursday night who still hasn’t been found.

We are working to get more information from law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Dan Katz has new gig with Evansville Thunderbolts
Pet parade set this weekend at Fall Festival
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building
Dan Katz has new gig with Evansville Thunderbolts