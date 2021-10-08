New monoclonal antibody infusion site in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the staff at Qualmedica Research in Owensboro, leading the way for COVID-19 treatment is nothing new.

On Oct. 5, they received authorization to administer monoclonal antibody infusions to COVID patients.

”A drug company reached out to us at the beginning of the pandemic and asked if we wanted to participate in a COVID-19 positive clinical trial,” Nurse at Qualmedica Research, Leslie Douglas said. “So for about the last year and a half we’ve been conducting clinical trials.”

Right now the country is experiencing a shortage of monoclonal antibody infusions, due to their high rate of success.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health wanted more treatment sites than just the overwhelmed hospitals.

Qualmedica Research joins Owensboro Health as the only places currently offering these infusions in Daviess County.

”The best time frame to get a patient in is within a 72-hour range,” Lindsey Leppke said, another nurse at Qualmedica Research. “With that being said, it’s important not to push them off three, four, five, six days, and instead we can get them here if the hospital is overflowing with patients in a timely manner.”

Nurses at Qualmedica say the treatment takes just 20 minutes and patients who receive the infusion usually feel better after just 24 hours.

”The monoclonal antibody infusion is basically just purified antibodies that we are infusing into you,” Leppke said. “We’ve actually experienced research studies ourselves here, and we’ve not seen any kind of risk or side effects whatsoever, and we’ve done hundreds and hundreds of patients here.”

The treatment is for any COVID positive person, or someone who has been in close contact with them. Nurses say it does not matter whether you’ve been vaccinated or not, anyone can receive the infusion.

”We just wanted to be here for our community and offer this to them,” Douglas said. “We really wanted to make sure the community had the resources they needed to get through this trying time.”

Nurses say that most patients should be referred by their primary care physician before receiving the infusion therapy; however, you can call them to make an appointment.

For more information on monoclonal antibody infusion, visit their website here, or call them at (270) 685-4589.

