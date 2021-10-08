Mt. Carmel QB Blayne Sisson crowned Touchdown Live POTW following explosive dual-threat performance

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Mount Carmel quarterback Blayne Sisson was recognized as the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, earning 11,081 votes for his dynamic offensive showing in Week 7 against Olney.

Last Friday, Sisson rushed 18 times for 145 yards and completed 6-of-10 passes for 130 yards, finishing with three total touchdowns to clinch the 49-2 win for the Golden Aces to keep their undefeated record.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Olney vs. Mt. Carmel]

“Something different about Mount Carmel’s community,” Sisson said. “They always find a way to make all these players who get nominated find a way to win.”

Historically a receiver, the new sophomore play-caller stepped up this season to fill in the role left by original starter Cole Broster, who suffered an early-season injury.

“Not many schools have a running quarterback,” Sisson said. “You see guys, for example like [Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen] - he’s a pocket passer, he’s a pro-style quarterback and that’s just not what I am. I think that’s what’s going to be hard for stopping us.”

“He’s a really talented kid,” Mount Carmel head coach Michael Brewer said. “I think a lot of things come naturally to him. From a young age, he was always really good with the ball in his hands. Even what we’re doing now with him, whether it’s running him or trying to get him out and moving on bootlegs and sprint outs, where we get him out of the pocket and let him have that ability to run the ball because that’s what he does so well, he’s comfortable with the ball in his hands. Trying to build on those strengths that Blayne has and try to work that into what we’re doing.”

Currently sitting with a 6-0 record, the Golden Aces are scoring an average of 50 points per game this season, while having only allowed 15 points in total against their opponents so far.

“Our defense has definitely been the strength of our team to this point, we look for them to continue to do that,” Brewer said. “They’ve been fantastic. They’re really fun to watch play, they run the ball hard, they tackle pretty well. We’re led up front on our defense by three seniors - Luke Laws, Noah Noble and Eli Swanson, and that’s on both sides of the ball really. Those linemen are definitely a core piece to our team.”

On Saturday, Mount Carmel is set to take on the Newton Eagles at 2 p.m.

