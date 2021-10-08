Man arrested after chase in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a driver for reckless driving near the intersection of SR 66 and SR 261 early Friday morning.

Officials say the driver initially stopped the car but then accelerated away to flee from the deputy. A short car chase began down Vann Road, and then north on SR 61.

They say deputies along with the Boonville Police Department put out stop sticks, and the driver hit one causing the tires on the car to go flat.

Officials say once the tires were flat, the driver pulled into the Boonville Middle School access road and ran on foot.

Officials also say, after a brief foot chase the suspect was caught by a Warrick County deputy and his K-9 partner. The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and then released.

The suspect was later identified as Joseph Mangold, of Evansville.

Joseph Mangold (Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

Mangold was charged with resisting law enforcement (Level 6 Felony), criminal recklessness (Class B Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (Class C Misdemeanor).

