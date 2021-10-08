Birthday Club
Jasper Police Department warning businesses about scam

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is warning the public and businesses about a scam complaint.

Officials say a company is portraying themselves to be Elite Sports by calling businesses, and asking for donations.

The scammer is claiming in return for the donation you will get your business logo on spirit gear, and banners that will be placed in the gym.

The Jasper Police Department has confirmed with the athletic office at Jasper High School that they have not contracted with this company to do any fundraising and that it is a scam.

