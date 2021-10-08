Funeral set for DEA agent from Grayville who was killed in Arizona

TUSCON, Ariz. (WFIE) - A procession and funeral will be held for the DEA agent killed in Monday’s shooting in Tuscon, Arizona.

Special Agent Mike Garbo is a Grayville, Illinois native.

[DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State]

Officials say he was a supervisor who worked for the DEA for more than 16 years, facing drug traffickers across the U.S. and Afghanistan.

The procession is set to start in Tucson at 10:30 Central time, with the funeral following at noon.

