Funeral set for DEA agent from Grayville who was killed in Arizona

DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.
DEA agent Mike Garbo was killed in a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, Oct. 4.(DEA)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCON, Ariz. (WFIE) - A procession and funeral will be held for the DEA agent killed in Monday’s shooting in Tuscon, Arizona.

Special Agent Mike Garbo is a Grayville, Illinois native.

[DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State]

Officials say he was a supervisor who worked for the DEA for more than 16 years, facing drug traffickers across the U.S. and Afghanistan.

The procession is set to start in Tucson at 10:30 Central time, with the funeral following at noon.

You can watch it live here.

