Franklin St. shooting victim returns home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 21-year-old Sammy Tuggers has returned home following a month-long stay in a hospital.

Tuggers was recovering from a gunshot wound to the face and hand, which he received on Franklin Street back on September 3.

He recounted how terrifying it was right after the shooting.

“I didn’t pass out,” he explained. “I had to sit there and hold my face until the paramedics got there. I actually remember sitting there through all the pain and everything.”

Tuggers said he’s grateful for how well he’s doing and for the doctors that could get him here.

He said it doesn’t take away from the fact that this has been the hardest experience of his life.

“My face could look a lot worse than what it does, but it actually is healing up very good,” he said. “They’re wonderful at what they do, but it sucks going through it.”

Soon, Tuggers said he hopes to be done recovering.

“Eventually I’ll have another plastic surgery on my face where they’ll move everything together and get my face symmetrical,” he explained. “After that, I’m pretty much done other than I have to get another surgery on my hand.”

On Thursday, Drake’s Evansville helped with the cost of those procedures by donating 10% of their profits to Tuggers and his family.

“It’s very generous, I thank them a lot,” he said. “I thank my brother for helping to get them to do that.”

[PREVIOUS: Family members hold car wash for Franklin St. gunshot victim]

Tuggers said he loves the people who are giving emotional support, but he’s had to live this experience every day for a month.

Everyone tells Tuggers that he’s a miracle, but to him, he’s just Sammy.

“I don’t really know what to say,” he said. “It’s like the same conversation every day. Just be happy I’m here... You feel me? I don’t act any different, I’m just here. Not just here physically, but here mentally too.”

He said doctors told him it should be a six to nine month recovery.

