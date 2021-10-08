Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Feds won’t seek charges against cop in Jacob Blake shooting

Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in...
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won’t file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.

State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey in January after video showed that Blake had been armed with a knife.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched its own investigation days after the shooting. The agency announced Friday that it won’t pursue charges against Sheskey either, saying there’s not enough evidence to prove he used excessive force or violated Blake’s federal rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Tritto
EPD arrest woman they say is part of ‘Felony Lane Gang’
David Crowe
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Gibson Co. deputies say fugitive has been captured
Gibson Co. deputies say fugitive has been captured
Walgreens on St. Joseph Ave.
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Brennan Carr.
Driver arrested after hitting house in Evansville

Latest News

Pet parade set this weekend at Fall Festival
Pet parade set this weekend at Fall Festival
Dan Katz has new gig with Evansville Thunderbolts
Dan Katz has new gig with Evansville Thunderbolts
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct....
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden restores Bears Ears, other national monument cut by Trump