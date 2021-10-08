Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Fall Festival recognizes students as ‘Youth of the Day’ winners

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As events at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival continue this week, children around the Tri-State were honored on Thursday night.

When the Fall Festival rolls around every year, kids look forward to the food, rides and parades. Meanwhile, some of those children are recognized because of their academic achievements.

On Thursday, middle and high school students throughout Vanderburgh County were acknowledged at the Fall Festival for their outstanding academic performance and community involvement.

“As Nut Clubbers, we give back to our community,” Youth of the Day Chairman Dennis Nettles said. “We really are proud of our youth that also contributes to the community. So, it’s a way for us to give back to them and recognize their efforts.”

“Youth of the Day” is an annual tradition at the Fall Festival. Schools were asked to nominate a student who maintains a cum laude grade point average, participates in school activities and is involved within the community.

Three students were recognized earlier this week, while three more were presented on the main stage Thursday.

“Just to recognize these kids and their efforts, let them know that, ‘Hey, what you’re doing is not going unnoticed,’” Nettles said. “We also present them with a check and a plaque and recognize them here on the main stage in front of everybody, and just wish them all the success in the world. And pretty much tell them to keep doing what they’re doing.”

Cali Powers is currently in eighth grade at Helfrich Park STEM Academy on Evansville’s west side. She has a 4.0 GPA, plays sports, as well as volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House.

In line with her kind nature, Powers decided to donate her $250 check.

“I’m donating most of it to my friend,” Powers said. “She has dwarfism, so I’m going to donate to her foundation. Just really excited and it’s a great honor to have this award.”

With only two days remaining in the festival, the Amateur Hour Finals are scheduled to take place Friday at 7 p.m.

The Main Parade is set to close out this year’s festivities on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Crowe
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Jennifer Tritto
EPD arrest woman they say is part of ‘Felony Lane Gang’
Brennan Carr.
Driver arrested after hitting house in Evansville
One man is dead after police say he collapsed while trying to pull a boat from the Ohio River...
OPD: Elderly man dead after collapsing into Ohio River
Gregory Goodwin.
Affidavit: Man accused of shooting vehicle after argument

Latest News

Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Fall Festival recognizes students as ‘Youth of the Day’ winners
Fall Festival recognizes students as ‘Youth of the Day’ winners
OPD: Elderly man dead after collapsing into Ohio River
OPD: Elderly man dead after collapsing into Ohio River
Drake's donated 10% of their earnings to Sammy Tuggers on Thursday.
Franklin St. shooting victim returns home