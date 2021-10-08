Fall Festival recognizes students as ‘Youth of the Day’ winners

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As events at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival continue this week, children around the Tri-State were honored on Thursday night.

When the Fall Festival rolls around every year, kids look forward to the food, rides and parades. Meanwhile, some of those children are recognized because of their academic achievements.

On Thursday, middle and high school students throughout Vanderburgh County were acknowledged at the Fall Festival for their outstanding academic performance and community involvement.

“As Nut Clubbers, we give back to our community,” Youth of the Day Chairman Dennis Nettles said. “We really are proud of our youth that also contributes to the community. So, it’s a way for us to give back to them and recognize their efforts.”

“Youth of the Day” is an annual tradition at the Fall Festival. Schools were asked to nominate a student who maintains a cum laude grade point average, participates in school activities and is involved within the community.

Three students were recognized earlier this week, while three more were presented on the main stage Thursday.

“Just to recognize these kids and their efforts, let them know that, ‘Hey, what you’re doing is not going unnoticed,’” Nettles said. “We also present them with a check and a plaque and recognize them here on the main stage in front of everybody, and just wish them all the success in the world. And pretty much tell them to keep doing what they’re doing.”

Cali Powers is currently in eighth grade at Helfrich Park STEM Academy on Evansville’s west side. She has a 4.0 GPA, plays sports, as well as volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House.

In line with her kind nature, Powers decided to donate her $250 check.

“I’m donating most of it to my friend,” Powers said. “She has dwarfism, so I’m going to donate to her foundation. Just really excited and it’s a great honor to have this award.”

With only two days remaining in the festival, the Amateur Hour Finals are scheduled to take place Friday at 7 p.m.

The Main Parade is set to close out this year’s festivities on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

