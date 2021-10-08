Fall Festival Half Pot reaches $1 million
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fall Festival Half Pot has reached the $1 million mark.
If you haven’t bought your ticket yet, you still have about one more day to get yours. Ticket sales send tomorrow at 2 p.m.
The winner of the half pot will be announced Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Fall Festival.
Day five of the festival is still underway on West Franklin Street.
Nut Clubbers will continue to celebrate 100 years of service on Saturday.
