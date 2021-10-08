EPD patrols Fall Festival from rooftop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s day five of Fall Festival, and the Evansville Police Department has recruited some extra help for it.

Officers were stationed on the roof of the Gerst Haus building with a special guest assisting in surveying the festival.

Sergeant Anna Gray says this is just a way to make safety fun.

“Sometimes, especially with little kids we can look intimidating because we’re in full uniform, we carry a gun, things like that. So, we want to be more approachable. But at the same time, we have work to do so we have to be in full uniform,” Gray says.

With the Fall Festival being so busy, EPD maintains a large presence. Friday night, instead of just the van and beat officers, keep an eye on the rooftops.

