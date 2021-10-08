Birthday Club
Eldorado community mouring loss of high school senior

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SALINE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Eldorado community is mourning the loss of a high school senior just after homecoming.

According to a release from the high school, senior Heath Toothman lost his balance while jumping off of a homecoming float.

The school says Toothman hit his head and was flown to Deaconess, where he passed away.

Friday night, the Eldorado School District is raising funds to help the family with funeral expenses.

The district is also offering counseling to any students who may need their services.

