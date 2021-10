EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dan Katz has a new gig.

He just retired from14 News, but we knew he wouldn’t rest for long.

He’s joining the Evansville Thunderbolts team as an emcee.

He’ll be at the games to pump up the crowds for the home team.

Congrats Dan!

