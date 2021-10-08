Birthday Club
Car crashes into Evansville apartment building

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the driver who crashed into an apartment building Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Baker Avenue.

Police say no one in the building was hurt, and someone from building commission will be on scene to check out structural damage.

They say the suspect drove away after the crash.

