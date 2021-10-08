Car crashes into Evansville apartment building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the driver who crashed into an apartment building Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Baker Avenue.

Police say no one in the building was hurt, and someone from building commission will be on scene to check out structural damage.

They say the suspect drove away after the crash.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.