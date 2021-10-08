Affidavit: Man arrested after harassment call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was dispatched to the 5000 block of Tippecanoe Drive for a Harassment in progress report early Friday morning.

According to the affidavit, the caller said they were being harassed by a man later identified as Kenneth Huey.

The caller described Huey’s clothes and a car he was sitting in, and informed officers typically he had a gun with him. The caller also said the man threatened to set the caller’s car on fire.

Officers say while looking for the car identified by the caller, they spotted Huey who began running from the scene. An officer got out of his patrol car and began chasing the suspect, and was able to catch up to Huey after he tripped.

Kenneth Huey (Vanderburgh County Jail)

The officer says he identified himself as EPD, and told Huey to stop but the suspect got up and continued running.

That is when the officer pulled his taser, and tased the suspect.

They say Huey began kicking officers while they tried putting him inside of the patrol car.

Officers say they went to talk to the victim who said she shared two children with Huey, and he was upset that she moved to a different residence with the children without telling him.

Officers also say they were shown text messages where Huey told the victim it was “Game Over,” for her.

Huey was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for jail clearance, and then taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Huey was booked on battery against a public safety official, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and criminal mischief charges.

