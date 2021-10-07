University of Evansville announces $3M concert hall renovation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville officials announced on Tuesday the renovation of Wheeler Concert Hall would be fully funded and is set to begin construction soon.

The concert hall had been previously damaged by floods in 2019.

Officials said the project had raised $3 million entirely from independent donors. The project will be completely funded through donations.

This comes as the university continues the inaugural year of the UE Music Conservatory.

The conservatory replaced the former department of music after the university’s realignment.

Co-Founder of the conservatory Dennis Malfatti said they’ve been able to offer new services like dual-credit classes partnered with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

He said the acquisition of these funds only helps their progress.

“All that is happening and the fact that we were able to hit our $3 million target also within a couple of months of launching all that stuff... we’ve hit the ground running,” he explained.

The renovations will see improvements to the hall.

The room will receive an updated look, improved seating and variable acoustics, thanks to technological improvements on the ceiling.

The building itself will also be more accessible for people with disabilities.

Patrons are able to pay $2,500 to have their names added to the new seats.

The founders say they plan to have the building up and running by the early summer of 2022.

