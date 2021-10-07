Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

UE graduate Rami Malek starring as Bond villain in ‘No Time To Die’

Oscar winner Rami Malek starring as Bond villain in ‘No Time To Die’
Oscar winner Rami Malek starring as Bond villain in ‘No Time To Die’(WILX)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville graduate Rami Malek is about to make his presence felt in the James Bond franchise, as the latest installment “No Time to Die” is slated to hit theaters this weekend across the U.S.

Malek is playing the role of Lyutsifer Safin, who will be the antagonist to Daniel Craig’s final portrayal as 007.

The Oscar-winning actor is the latest villain in the iconic film series, which debuted with “Dr. No” back in 1963.

“No Time to Die” is the 25th film in the franchise. The movie is set to be released nationwide on Friday.

Malek, who graduated from the UE theatre program in 2003, will also be the opening host for the 47th season of Saturday Night Live, which is scheduled to air on Oct. 16.

He has received critical acclaim and multiple awards over his acting career, including the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury in the 2018 Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Crowe
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Shawn Bitter.
Police: Man arrested after leaving scene of crash to get more whiskey
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Michael Garbo.
DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State

Latest News

Half pot reaches half a million
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches $500K
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Demo on 10/7/21 on 420 Main building in Evansville
Demo underway on 420 Main building ahead of Nov. implosion
Jennifer Tritto
EPD arrest woman they say is part of ‘Felony Lane Gang’