UE graduate Rami Malek starring as Bond villain in ‘No Time To Die’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville graduate Rami Malek is about to make his presence felt in the James Bond franchise, as the latest installment “No Time to Die” is slated to hit theaters this weekend across the U.S.

Malek is playing the role of Lyutsifer Safin, who will be the antagonist to Daniel Craig’s final portrayal as 007.

The Oscar-winning actor is the latest villain in the iconic film series, which debuted with “Dr. No” back in 1963.

“No Time to Die” is the 25th film in the franchise. The movie is set to be released nationwide on Friday.

Malek, who graduated from the UE theatre program in 2003, will also be the opening host for the 47th season of Saturday Night Live, which is scheduled to air on Oct. 16.

He has received critical acclaim and multiple awards over his acting career, including the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury in the 2018 Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.