Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A car hit a house in Evansville overnight. We’re told the driver is headed to jail this morning. Now, the building commissioner is on scene, checking to see if the house is safe.

Lawmakers are on the clock. Just 11 days before Congress runs out of time to pass a debt limit increase. However, there appears to be some progress being made.

Crews off the coast of California are working to clean up a massive oil spill. Now, officials are learning what could be the cause of what’s now being called one of the largest spills in that area.

West Franklin Street is quiet now, but the fun is about to start up on day four. We have what you need to know if you’re headed down to the Fall Festival today, including where the half-pot stands going into the second half of the week.

