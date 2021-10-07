Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond.

Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail at midday Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police accuse Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries.

Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Crowe
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Shawn Bitter.
Police: Man arrested after leaving scene of crash to get more whiskey
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Michael Garbo.
DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State

Latest News

A federal judge has issued a temporary order to block enforcement of Texas's restrictive...
Judge blocks Texas abortion ban
Family members mourn the death of Sandra Luedeman.
Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
LIVE: Biden, a convert to mandates, makes economic case for shots
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law