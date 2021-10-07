Birthday Club
Reopen Evansville Task Force receives 2021 Community Program Innovation Award

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reopen Evansville Task received this year’s Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim) Community Program Innovation Award.

City officials say the award honors communities that introduced new ideas and methods to carry out municipal activities during the COVID pandemic.

Mayor Winnecke and Deputy Mayor/Evansville Reopen Task Force Chairman Steve Schaefer accepted the award at the Aim Annual Awards Program during the 2021 Aim Ideas Summit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presented one of the most unprecedented challenges our community has ever faced,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “To the countless individuals and organizations who helped facilitate our community’s overall pandemic response, thank you.”

Shortly after Governor Eric Holcomb issued a statewide stay-at-home order, officials say Mayor Winnecke created the Reopen Evansville Task Force and appointed Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer to lead the effort to address pandemic-related challenges impacting the community.

The Task Force continues to maintain community partners and provide assistance in several different areas.

[Learn more about the Task Force here]

