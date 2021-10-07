Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Renderings released for new apartment for homeless individuals in Evansville

3D rendering of The Promise Home
3D rendering of The Promise Home(ECHO Housing Corporation)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ECHO Housing Corporation is providing a closer look at a new apartment complex for those battling homelessness.

For Randall Reed and his wife Amanda Renkin, homelessness has been a reality. But now, they are close to a new home with their four kids.

As of Thursday, it’s just a field of grass on the corner of Read and Michigan Street, but when the summer of 2022 rolls around, the site will be home to a lot of families.

“It’s the site for the Promise Home, which is going to be new construction, 27 units of housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness in our community,” ECHO Housing Corporation Executive Director Chris Metz said.

Reed and Renkin are one of those families.

“Five years ago, I became homeless, I lost my family, and thanks to ECHO Housing, they helped me get a place to live in one of their programs, which helped me put my family back together,” Reed said.

The couple spent some difficult years apart.

“I knew that we needed to do it, but I didn’t know where he was,” Renkin said. “It was just complete separation... It was scary.”

Reed recovered from drug addiction and found his way back to his family with ECHO’s housing program. They now have a newer home to look forward to.

“It’s wonderful,” Reed said. “From where I started to where I’m at now, it’s been a journey but it has been very wonderful.”

“He’s housed, he’s succeeding, and he’s living in housing with his family which was his ultimate goal,” Metz said. “That’s the mission of ECHO housing, we believe in communities where everyone has a place to call home.”

The Promise Home is a project that’s been three years in the making.

“Just keep hope,” Renkin said. “There are good people out there and they will help.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Crowe
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Shawn Bitter.
Police: Man arrested after leaving scene of crash to get more whiskey
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Michael Garbo.
DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State

Latest News

One man is dead after police say he collapsed while trying to pull a boat from the Ohio River...
OPD: Elderly man dead after collapsing into Ohio River
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Gibson and Spencer Counties
Half pot reaches half a million
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches $500K
Demo underway on 420 Main building ahead of Nov. implosion
Demo underway on 420 Main building ahead of Nov. implosion