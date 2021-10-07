Renderings released for new apartment for homeless individuals in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ECHO Housing Corporation is providing a closer look at a new apartment complex for those battling homelessness.

For Randall Reed and his wife Amanda Renkin, homelessness has been a reality. But now, they are close to a new home with their four kids.

As of Thursday, it’s just a field of grass on the corner of Read and Michigan Street, but when the summer of 2022 rolls around, the site will be home to a lot of families.

“It’s the site for the Promise Home, which is going to be new construction, 27 units of housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness in our community,” ECHO Housing Corporation Executive Director Chris Metz said.

Reed and Renkin are one of those families.

“Five years ago, I became homeless, I lost my family, and thanks to ECHO Housing, they helped me get a place to live in one of their programs, which helped me put my family back together,” Reed said.

The couple spent some difficult years apart.

“I knew that we needed to do it, but I didn’t know where he was,” Renkin said. “It was just complete separation... It was scary.”

Reed recovered from drug addiction and found his way back to his family with ECHO’s housing program. They now have a newer home to look forward to.

“It’s wonderful,” Reed said. “From where I started to where I’m at now, it’s been a journey but it has been very wonderful.”

“He’s housed, he’s succeeding, and he’s living in housing with his family which was his ultimate goal,” Metz said. “That’s the mission of ECHO housing, we believe in communities where everyone has a place to call home.”

The Promise Home is a project that’s been three years in the making.

“Just keep hope,” Renkin said. “There are good people out there and they will help.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.