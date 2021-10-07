Birthday Club
Rain chances ending, sunny and warmer weekend ahead

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly sunny skies across the Tri-State on Thursday. A few showers and storms may still break through before sunset. Rain chances will end by early Friday morning as temps drop into the lower 60s. Sunny and warmer weather for Friday and the weekend as highs shoot up into the mid to upper 80s...about 10-12 degrees above normal for this time of the year. A cold front will arrive early next week and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temps.

