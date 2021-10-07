Birthday Club
Qualmedica Research in Owensboro approved to administer monoclonal antibodies

(Storyblocks)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Qualmedica Research, LLC say they have been approved by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to receive and administer COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy.

According to a press release, neutralizing antibodies manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company are available to high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Officials say this authorization will allow them to give antibody therapy in patients testing positive for COVID, or in some cases, as a precautionary measure for patients with prolonged exposure to the virus.

Qualmedica says they are currently the only non-hospital provider of these antibodies in Owensboro. They say this will help relieve crowding and reduce wait times at hospitals.

According to Qualmedica officials, the supply is limited, but they believe they will be able to infuse 25 to 30 patients a week.

