Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

OPD: Elderly man dead after collapsing into Ohio River

One man is dead after police say he collapsed while trying to pull a boat from the Ohio River...
One man is dead after police say he collapsed while trying to pull a boat from the Ohio River on Thursday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is dead after police say he collapsed while trying to pull a boat from the Ohio River on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, multiple agencies responded to a water emergency at English Park boat ramp in Owensboro around 1:42 p.m.

Police say the 73-year-old man fell into the river after the boat broke loose from a nearby dock.

Officials say the man was found in the river bank and taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, which is where he died.

Anyone with additional information in regard to the incident is asked to contact OPD officials at 270-687-8888.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Crowe
Affidavit: Man admits to stabbing woman to death in Gibson Co.
Shawn Bitter.
Police: Man arrested after leaving scene of crash to get more whiskey
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Michael Garbo.
DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Gibson and Spencer Counties
3D rendering of The Promise Home
Renderings released for new apartment for homeless individuals in Evansville
Half pot reaches half a million
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches $500K
Demo underway on 420 Main building ahead of Nov. implosion
Demo underway on 420 Main building ahead of Nov. implosion