OPD: Elderly man dead after collapsing into Ohio River

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is dead after police say he collapsed while trying to pull a boat from the Ohio River on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, multiple agencies responded to a water emergency at English Park boat ramp in Owensboro around 1:42 p.m.

Police say the 73-year-old man fell into the river after the boat broke loose from a nearby dock.

Officials say the man was found in the river bank and taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, which is where he died.

Anyone with additional information in regard to the incident is asked to contact OPD officials at 270-687-8888.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.