Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Gibson and Spencer Counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,326 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 979,000 cases and 15,442 deaths.

The map shows one new death in Gibson County and one new death in Spencer County.

It shows 81 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 21 new cases in Warrick County, 18 new cases in Dubois County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Pike County, eight new cases in Posey and Spencer Counties, and three new cases in Perry County,

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 31,440 cases, 467 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,061 cases, 126 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,038 cases, 184 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,620 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,701 cases, 42 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,394 cases, 110 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,320 cases, 39 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,228 cases, 42 deaths

