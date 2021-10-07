Birthday Club
A few showers still possible today, heating up this weekend

10/6 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As a low pressure system to our west continues its slow trek northward, a few spotty showers and storms remain possible on and off throughout the day today, but there will be plenty of dry time too. A few showers may linger overnight and into Friday, but the weekend will most likely be dry.

Most locations are starting the day with temperatures in the mid 60s. We will climb into the upper 70s to around 80° this afternoon. Our skies may be partly cloudy through the morning, but this afternoon is looking mainly sunny.

Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the lower 60s with a few clouds overhead. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible late tonight into early Friday, but I don’t think it will be a widespread issue.

Friday may start out with some clouds and a few spotty showers early on, but it will turn mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon.

We really warm things up this weekend! Saturday will bring us a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 80s. That is more than 10° above average for this time of year! However, Sunday will be mostly sunny and evening warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The current record high for that date is 88° set back in 2010.

A weak cold front will move through early next week. That brings us a slight chance of rain, mainly Monday evening through Tuesday morning. It will also drop our temperatures a few degrees into the low to mid 80s. However, that is still about 10° warmer than you would expect for mid-October.

