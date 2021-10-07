Birthday Club
Fall Festival continues Thursday with half pot nearing half-million mark

Fall Festival Half Pot.
Fall Festival Half Pot.(West Side Nut Club.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Day four of the 100th annual Fall Festival will continue again Thursday.

West Franklin Street will be filled with people again once the morning takes off.

[Full 2021 Fall Festival schedule]

At the end of day three, the half pot is getting close to the half-million mark, sitting at just over $446,000.

You can find a full list of those ticket booth locations here.

