EPD arrest woman they say is part of ‘Felony Lane Gang’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A New Jersey woman is facing charges in Evansville after police say she tried to cash a fraudulent check at a local bank.

Police say 37-year old Jennifer Tritto is a member of the so-called “Felony Lane Gang,” a group that’s been around for decades stealing identities to cash fake checks.

“We had received intel in cooperation with the Vanderburgh County sheriff that they were in town and possibly going to hit a bank here in town,” Detective N. VanCleave said.

They say this is the fourth time the Felony Lane Gang has attempted similar crimes in Evansville over the past five months.

Police say the Felony Lane Gang is a group of loosely connected criminals who target mothers that leave their purses or wallets in their cars.

“The first and most obvious thing is to not have any valuables inside the car when it’s unattended,” VanCleave said. “If the credit card is stolen, in this case immediately cancel the credit card. If your bank information or ID is stolen, notify your bank immediately.”

They say Friday, the teller at Crane Credit Union alerted the manager that someone might be attempting to cash a fraudulent check in their drive-thru.

Police arrived and arrested Tritto.

“Our Evansville banks have been excellent in this,” VanCleave said. “We have constant communication with them when this type of heightened awareness comes and give them instructions on how to handle it.”

According to the affidavit, police found 22 wigs in Tritto’s bag along with a couple of pairs of glasses and plastic gloves. Police say she was attempting to match the image on the stolen ID.

Police say two accomplices were in a car nearby. Officers say they tried to pull them over, but had to stop the chase because of safety concerns.

Jennifer Tritto (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Last month, we told you that EPD was looking for a woman who stole IDs and money from cars parked at a ball field.

Police say it’s not Tritto, but another woman connected to the gang.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.