EFD shows importance of sprinkler systems after warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department shows us the importance of sprinkler systems.

Early Wednesday morning, a fire started in a warehouse at the former Whirlpool plant.

The space was filled with Lithium batteries, but fire crews say the sprinkler system kicked on and put the fire out. No one was hurt.

It also happens to be Fire Safety Week, and Division Chief Make Larson thought this was a good example of a well thought-out fire prevention plan put into motion.

”Think of the catastrophic event we would have had, had that sprinkler system not worked and we burned the entire building down. It wouldn’t have just been one business. It would have been multiple businesses that function and operate out of that warehouse,” said Larson.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.