Driver arrested after hitting house in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken into custody after hitting a house with his car in Evansville early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saddlebrook Lane near the intersection with Saratoga.

Police say a couple lives there and they are OK.

Officers say the building commissioner was called in to check the damage to the home.

Police say the driver is heading to jail.

We’ll be checking in with officials for more information soon.

