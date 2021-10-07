Dog thrown from van, animal rescue group says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The animal rescue group It Takes A Village is caring for a dog that they say was thrown from a van then ran over.

They say it happened on Diamond Avenue.

A Good Samaritan rushed her to the vet. She was then transferred to an emergency clinic with head trauma and seizures.

The dog has been named Peach in honor of the Good Samaritan.

Officials say she’s not out of the woods yet, but she is improving.

We are told there was no police report at the time, but the rescue group did reach out to police Thursday.

