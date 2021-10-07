Dispatch: Fire crews respond after semi drives into building in Henderson.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews were sent after a semi drove into a building along Highway 414 on Wednesday night.

Dispatch operators say the incident happened in the 700 block of Highway 414 in Henderson.

They saw a fire broke out in the vicinity as a result of the crash.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

