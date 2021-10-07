Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dispatch: Fire crews respond after semi drives into building in Henderson

Dispatch: Fire crews respond after semi drives into building in Henderson.
Dispatch: Fire crews respond after semi drives into building in Henderson.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews were sent after a semi drove into a building along Highway 414 on Wednesday night.

Dispatch operators say the incident happened in the 700 block of Highway 414 in Henderson.

They saw a fire broke out in the vicinity as a result of the crash.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park
Sheriff’s deputies rescue woman at Friedman Park
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
Police: One person shot in Evansville, investigation underway
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Shawn Bitter.
Police: Man arrested after leaving scene of crash to get more whiskey
Sheriff’s Office: Car goes over a guardrail in Vanderburgh Co.
Sheriff’s Office: Car goes over guardrail in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Indiana launched a $540 million grant to offer relief to child care providers.
Indiana launches $540 million grant to help child care providers
Michael Garbo.
DEA agent killed during Amtrak shooting in Ariz. from Tri-State
An artist's rendering of the renovations at Wheeler Concert Hall
University of Evansville announces $3M concert hall renovation
EFD shows importance of sprinkler systems after warehouse fire
EFD shows importance of sprinkler systems after warehouse fire